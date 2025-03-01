Warmer Sunday, snow possible midweek

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 1, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

March came in like a cold lamb around Minnesota and Wisconsin. The clear and quiet night allows temperatures to drop into the 10s around most of the state, with single digit lows up north.

South to southeast winds return Sunday, and so do the warmer temperatures. Expect a lot of sun through the afternoon, and highs in the mid to upper 40s from the Twin Cities to the south, and low 40s farther north. Even as more clouds come in Monday, highs keep climbing into the mid 50s in the metro.

There is a system to watch through the middle of the week. This will likely mean rain on Tuesday, then a change to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. It is still too early to pinpoint snow totals around the state, however, travel impacts from snow and wind are possible on Wednesday. We will start to nail down the snow totals by Monday and Tuesday.