Warmer Sunday, snow possible midweek
Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from Meteorologist Mace Michaels.
Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 46. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 31. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Increasing clouds, rather mild, light rain possible late (30%). 55/42.
Tuesday: Cloudy, becoming breezy, occasional rain (80%), mixing/changing to snow late. 48/30.
Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with snow (80%) accumulations expected. 34/22.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, winds diminishing. 38/23.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated rain and snow showers (20%). 39/24.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. 42/30.