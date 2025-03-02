Warmer Sunday, snow possible midweek

By KSTP

Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from Meteorologist Mace Michaels.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 46. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Low: 31. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds, rather mild, light rain possible late (30%). 55/42.

Tuesday: Cloudy, becoming breezy, occasional rain (80%), mixing/changing to snow late. 48/30.

Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with snow (80%) accumulations expected. 34/22.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, winds diminishing. 38/23.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated rain and snow showers (20%). 39/24.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 42/30.