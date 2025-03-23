Warmer, quiet to start the work week

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for March 23, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

These gusty northwest winds continue Sunday night. You might see a few flurries blow by in the Twin Cities metro. The clouds eventually clear from west to east by sunrise. When you head out Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 10s across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Make sure you have a warmer layer on early!

Highs return to the upper 40s and low 50s for the first half of the week. As a ridge builds into the region, there could be a brief sprinkle or two Tuesday afternoon and evening. It would not mess up anything you are doing outside.

Speaking of, Thursday and Friday will be great days to get out and enjoy early spring weather. Highs Thursday reach 60°, and climb into the mid 60s on Friday.

Make the most of those two days, because another weekend system is waiting in the winds. Cooler temperatures, rain, and possibly some snow are in our future.