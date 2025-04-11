Warmer for the upcoming Weekend.

Clouds and some Patchy Fog before the early afternoon then becoming Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the Twin Cities after 2 p.m. with highs near 60 Degrees and Winds from the West at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with lows near 40 Degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Mainly Sunny and Windy on Saturday which will elevate the risk for Grass Fires especially in areas north and west of the Twin Cities. Winds on Saturday will be Gusty from the South at 15 to 25 mph with highs in the upper 60s. Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies Saturday night with a Full Moon and lows in the low 50s by Sunday morning with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy on Sunday with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible and highs near 70 Degrees with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph before Noon then becoming West at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Monday will be Much Cooler with Mainly Cloudy Skies some Sprinkles and highs in the upper 40s and West-Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday through Thursday brings Cloudy Skies Tuesday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon and highs in the low 30s. Sunny on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Thursday with an Isolated Rain Shower possible in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS