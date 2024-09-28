Warm weather continues in Minnesota

The Twin Cities are only two 80°+ days away from setting a new record in September. This month will easily go down as the driest September on record in the metro, and it will likely be the warmest. Highs Sunday are back in the upper 70s up north, and low to mid 80s across the southern half of the state.

A stronger low grazes us to the north on Monday. For most of us, it will be a windy and warmer day, with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Though, for some lucky cities in northern Minnesota, there could be a few light rain showers. There is almost no rain in the forecast through the upcoming week. Maybe by next weekend, there could be some light rain across most of the state.

If you are wanting the fall air, you need to be patient. Behind a cold front, highs fall into the mid and upper 60s, but just for one day. We could be in the 80s again Wednesday, and stay in the 70s through the rest of the week. By the following week, we have a better chance of seeing highs mainly in the 60s.