Warm Today then T-Storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Hazy Sunshine Today in Twin Cities with Low Humidity and warm highs in the mid 80s. Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms Wednesday morning then again in the late afternoon and a Strong T-Storm with Gusty Winds is possible late Wednesday afternoon.

The most likely chance for T-Storms is late Thursday evening into Friday with Risk for some Stronger T-Storms with Gusty Winds and Hail Risk late Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Calmer but Breezy Conditions Friday afternoon through Saturday then Scattered Showers and T-Storms possible again Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

