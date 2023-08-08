Warm Today then T-Storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Hazy Sunshine Today in Twin Cities with Low Humidity and warm highs in the mid 80s. Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms Wednesday morning then again in the late afternoon and a Strong T-Storm with Gusty Winds is possible late Wednesday afternoon.   

The most likely chance for T-Storms is late Thursday evening into Friday with Risk for some Stronger T-Storms with Gusty Winds and Hail Risk late Thursday evening into Friday morning. 

Calmer but Breezy Conditions Friday afternoon through Saturday then Scattered Showers and T-Storms possible again Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. 

