Warm today, then severe storms possible Thursday followed by cooler, windy and wet conditions this weekend

Today will be the last of the calm warm days in the Twin Cities then scattered storms likely on Thursday and some could be severe with heavy rainfall, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Today will be the last of the calm warm days in the Twin Cities then scattered thunderstorms likely on Thursday and some could be severe with heavy rainfall, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT THURSDAY FOR SEVERE T-STORM THREAT: Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the Twin Cities after 8 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Thursday mostly in the south Metro then scattered thunderstorms likely with gusty winds and heavy rains from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday. Skies will clear for a bit in the early afternoon on Thursday with temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with humid conditions. Thunderstorms will rapidly redevelop over the Twin Cities around 2 p.m. Thursday and from 2-5 p.m. Thursday will be a risk for severe thunderstorms with a threat for hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Once the afternoon thunderstorms move northeast of the Twin Cities about 5 p.m. Thursday it will be partly to mostly cloudy with gusty southwest winds at 15- 25 mph and temperatures falling into the 60s then 50s after 8 p.m. with gusty southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Rain showers move back into the Twin Cities after 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue into Friday. Much cooler on Friday with clouds, showers, gusty winds and highs in the mid 50s. JONATHAN YUHAS