Warm today, snow tonight into early Monday

Good Sunday morning! We’re waking up to areas of fog that are locally dense west of the Twin Cities, closer to the Minnesota River Valley. Today is that last of the warm winter days for a while, as seasonable temperatures return tomorrow throughout the rest of the week.

High temperatures today are back in the mid to low-40s with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll catch a break from yesterday’s blustery winds, but breezy winds return overnight into your Monday forecast.

While we keep the chance for flurries and sprinkles this evening, steadier accumulating snowfall isn’t until late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight through mid-morning Monday from Morris to St. Cloud to Rice Lake, with 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. Fills in west to east and ends west to east to tomorrow morning.

The Twin Cities has the chance for 1″ to 3″ of snow by tomorrow morning. Count on a slow Monday morning commute.

Heavier snow is looking likely midweek, Wednesday into Thursday across northern Minnesota. This will be something to watch, with currently lighter totals expected for the metro..any track changes could lead a shift in expected snowfall totals.