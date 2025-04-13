Warm Today but Isolated T-Storms possible before Noon and again late Tonight then Colder on Monday.

Isolated T-Storms are possible in the Twin Cities between 9 a.m. and Noon especially in suburbs south of Minnesota River and into western Wisconsin otherwise Partly Cloudy and Breezy this afternoon with West-Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs near 70 Degrees. Partly to Mostly Cloudy this evening with Isolated Showers and T-Storms possible between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. otherwise turning Windy and Much Cooler after 3 a.m. Monday with West-Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph and temperatures falling into the low 40s.

Monday will be Mostly Cloudy and Much Colder with Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph, Rain Sprinkles and highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy Monday night with Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and lows falling into the mid 30s but will feel like upper 20s with the Gusty Winds.

Cloudy Tuesday morning then Partly Cloudy to Sunny and Breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Sunny and Breezy on Wednesday with highs near 60 Degrees. Partly Cloudy and Warm on Thursday with Scattered T-Storms in the evening and a few could be Strong. Highs Thursday ahead of the T-Storms in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered Showers and T-Storms Friday morning then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Easter Weekend ( Saturday April 19 / Sunday April 20 ): Sunny on Saturday with highs near 60 Degrees. Partly Cloudy on Easter Sunday with chance for T-Storms late Easter Sunday evening. Highs on Easter Sunday near 70 Degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS