Warm Temps Today and Friday followed by T-Storms Friday evening then Windy and Colder on Saturday.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will bring Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly Cloudy and Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph Tonight with Isolated Rain T-Showers overnight mainly north of the Twin Cities. Low temperatures by Friday morning near 50 Degrees.

Friday will be Partly Cloudy, Windy and Warm with Gusty Winds Southeast Winds at 15 to 25 mph and highs in the low to mid 70s ( Record High March 14 is 73 Degrees set in 2012 ). Line of T-Storms will develop south of the Twin Cities around 7 p.m. and move north into the Twin Cities between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and the T-Storms will have the Potential to Produce Brief Heavy Rains, Hail, Damaging Winds and even Tornadoes. The T-Storms will then move north of the Twin Cities after 12 a.m. Saturday and become Weaker as they move farther north. Light Rain, Drizzle and Fog with temperatures in the low 50s for the Twin Cities between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will start with Light Rain, Drizzle, Fog and Light Winds before 10 a.m. then becoming Windy with Rain and Snow Showers after the Noon Hour with temperatures falling into the mid 30s by 1 p.m. and low 30s by 5 p.m. Winds will Increase from the West-Northwest at 15 to 30 mph after Noon and continue into the afternoon and early evening. Decreasing Clouds early Sunday morning with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and lows in the low 20s. Partly Cloudy to Sunny on Sunday with Lighter Winds from the West at 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 30s then lows in the low 30s.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Monday Saint Patrick’s Day with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Next Chance for Rain and Snow is on Wednesday March 19. JONATHAN YUHAS