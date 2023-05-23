Warm Temps continue Today then Cooler Wed.

Smoke from western Canada Wild Fires will be back in the Sky Today over Minnesota and Wisconsin and the Hazy Smoke will continue to be aloft in the Sky into this Memorial Day Weekend.

Warm temperatures in the 80s Today with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. A Cold Front will move into the area on Wednesday bringing a chance for some Isolated T-Storms Wednesday evening along with Cooler temperatures in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Upcoming Memorial Day Weekend ( May 27,28,29 ) will be Warm with Increasing Humidity by Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday and Sunday then Warmer in the upper 80s Memorial Day Monday.

TODAY:

Smoky Haze and Sunshine, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix, Breezy and Cooler with Isolated T-Showers possible in the evening. Chance for Isolated T-Showers in the evening is 30%.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 53 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY……………….73 / 55 AM T-Showers then Partly Cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for AM T-Showers is 50%.

FRIDAY……………………79 / 60 Hazy Sunshine.

SATURDAY……………….81 / 63 Hazy Sunshine & Breezy.

SUNDAY…………………..83 / 64 Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

MON.(Memorial Day)…88 / 68 Hazy Sunshine.

The average low and high for the extended period is 54 and 73

JONATHAN YUHAS