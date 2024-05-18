Warm temperatures continue Sunday with storms likely overnight

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for May 18, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are trading the summertime sun of Saturday for some summertime storms to close out the weekend. Most of Sunday will be dry in the Twin Cities, but late day light rain showers are possible. If you are in southwestern Minnesota, you have a better chance of a little rain Sunday afternoon. Despite the showers and more clouds, highs still reach the mid to upper 70s Sunday. Overnight, most of southern Minnesota could lose a little sleep as storms become widespread. There is a small chance for small hail and gusty winds, but these storms will mainly bring the first of two rounds of heavy rain in the forecast.

It will feel a bit humid on Monday after the rain moves out early in the morning. Highs still flirt with 80° in the Twin Cities Monday afternoon. The bigger storm system moves over the region on Tuesday. Expect periods of rain and thunderstorms most of the day, and locally heavy rain. At this point, the best chances for any severe weather are closer to the Iowa border, but we will keep tabs on that over the coming days. Between Sunday night and Tuesday, 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible across a large portion on Minnesota and Wisconsin.