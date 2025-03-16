Warm Monday, snow likely Wednesday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 16, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Your St. Patrick’s Day plans are going to be perfect in the Twin Cities with this forecast! Highs Monday reach the low to mid 60s in the metro, and get even warmer in southern Minnesota. There will be a bit of a breeze in the afternoon, so plan ahead if you will be at a parade or outdoor patio.

Farther north, there will be some snow showers and more clouds. Any accumulation would stay closer to the Canadian border. The clouds hold temperatures in the 40s up north and 50s in central Minnesota.

There is a storm to watch on Wednesday. This is mainly for the southern half of Minnesota, and specifically south of the Twin Cities metro.

Snow is likely on Wednesday, along with strong winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. Those are what I expect to happen. What I still have not pinned down is exactly where the heaviest snow will fall. My current forecast has 1-3” in the north metro, 3-6” in the south metro, and 6-8” from Albert Lea to Rochester, into the Northwoods of Wisconsin.

At this point, if you have any plans on driving from the Twin Cities to the south on Wednesday, you need to pay attention to this storm. There will be blizzard conditions south of the Twin Cities metro. It could make driving difficult to dangerous along the I-90 corridor and toward Rochester.