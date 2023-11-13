Warm, dry weather for the week before Thanksgiving

Winds have turned around to the west and northwest tonight. While temperatures will drop a little bit on Monday, highs will still be in the 50s in the Twin Cities, and in the upper 40s and low 50s over the middle of the state. All of those numbers are well above average for the middle of November. We have two days with highs likely in the low 60s: Tuesday and Thursday. Keep in mind that with the warmth, there will also be strong southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. Cooler air arrives by the end of the week. Highs drop into the 40s on Friday and stay in the low 50s next weekend. There is zero precipitation in the forecast until next Sunday, aka the Sunday before Thanksgiving.