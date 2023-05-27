Warm, dry weather continues Memorial Day weekend

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 27, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of western and northwest Minnesota Saturday evening, and again Sunday afternoon and evening. Be very careful if you are grilling out over the holiday weekend.

We have gone two straight days without any clouds over the Twin Cities. A few high, thin clouds start to stream in tonight through Sunday. Expect more dry conditions on Sunday, with a higher-than-average fire risk across most of Minnesota. Even though the eastern half of the state will likely stay out of the Red Flag Warning, the lack of rain over the last couple of weeks have made the vegetation a little drier. Please be careful with any open flame this weekend, including when you are grilling out in this summerlike weather.

More humidity starts to push into the region by Monday. You will notice a little mugginess Monday afternoon, and there could be a few late day storms in far western Minnesota. For most of the upcoming week, highs will be around 90° with higher humidity. As you would expect with those conditions, scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon through the evening. A few stronger storms are possible with locally heavy rain. If you want some rain for the lawn and garden, it will probably a lot of haves and have-nots with these storms.