Very windy weather today with a brief cool down

Good Friday morning,

Today will be a very windy day with temperatures falling from the middle 40’s at midday into the 30s later this afternoon.

Winds will gust as high as 45 to 50 mph at times today with a quick shower possible.

This evening will still be windy before winds lighten a bit overnight.

The weekend weather looks dry and cool to start on Saturday but then get ready for another warming trend restarting on Sunday afternoon into early next week.

Have a great weekend!

Ken