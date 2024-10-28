Very warm start to the week, records possible

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for October 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It will be a very warm start to the work week! Record highs are possible in the Twin Cities Monday and Tuesday. The standing records are 75° (set in 1948) and 78° (set in 1922) respectively. This is on the warm side of a front that stalls across the middle of the state Tuesday. Low pressure rides along the front overnight, spreading rain and a few storms over most of Minnesota. Some storms could have small hail and heavier downpours in southern Minnesota.

That low pulls the front east Wednesday, dropping temperatures. When you wake up Wednesday morning, it will be around 70°, then fall into the mid 50s in the Twin Cities by the end of your lunch break. One trend I’m watching closely: the potential for more rain and storms from the Twin Cities into Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening. A second low could develop later in the day, but it is a relatively new trend. Stay tuned to see if it holds.

Halloween will be appropriately cool for Minnesota. Most temperatures late in the afternoon will be in the low to mid 40s, then fall into the upper 30s after sunset. Clear sky and light winds will make the chill easier to deal with.