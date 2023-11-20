Very light rain, possibly some snow, Monday night into Tuesday

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for November 20, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

As expected, most of the light rain has stayed south and west of the Twin Cities Monday. There could still be a few sprinkles in the metro through the evening, with better chances if you are in the south metro. On the other side of the state, a cold front is pushing in from the northwest. As that moves southeast tonight, more light rain showers will develop ahead of it, including in the Twin Cities. When the cold air starts to work in closer to dawn, some wet snowflakes could mix in with the rain. We will keep at least a chance of light rain and/or snow showers through mid-morning Tuesday. Nothing sticks, and roads will be wet at worst.

Once the cold front moves through Tuesday morning, northwest winds pick up, and push temperatures into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Another quick low slides in on Wednesday, briefly bringing temperatures back to the mid and upper 40s. The bigger cold shot is staying in the forecast starting on Thanksgiving. Expect highs in the low to mid 30s through the long holiday weekend. Local travel should be just fine with dry weather Tuesday afternoon through Saturday. There is a chance for a few light snow showers on Sunday, but the chances of much sticking are still low at this point.