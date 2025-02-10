Very cold week ahead into next weekend

Highs this upcoming week and weekend will mostly be in the single digits above zero and lows below zero just about every night.

It is going to be cold in the Twin Cities for the upcoming week and into the weekend with temperatures well below average for highs and lows – average highs for this time of February are in the upper 20s and average lows in the mid-teens. Highs this upcoming week and weekend will mostly be in the single digits above zero and lows below zero just about every night. The colder than average temperatures will continue until February 21. Temperatures after February 21 should recover back into 30s and maybe 40s as the current Arctic air mass over the northern United States gets pushed back into northern Canada.

Light snow or flurries possible in the suburbs south of the downtown areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul between 4-11 p.m. and any snow accumulation would be just a dusting. Light snow will be again possible on Friday with up to 1″ in the Twin Cities while heavier snow falls to the south in Iowa, southern Wisconsin and Illinois. JONATHAN YUHAS