Unsettled weekend, but more dry hours than wet – Chris

Good Friday evening

We kicked off the day with rain and clouds, and although it’s drying out now, this won’t be the last batch of wet weather we’ll see this weekend. If you’ve got outdoor graduation parties or are heading out to Chalk Fest in Maple Grove, you’ll want to stay weather aware and flexible.

Saturday starts dry with sunshine peeking through, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. These storms won’t be severe, but they could bring downpours, lightning, and short-term disruptions. If you’re celebrating a graduate outdoors, having a tent or backup indoor space will be helpful during the late-day hours. Temperatures reach the mid 70s with light winds.

Sunday stays warm, but smoke from Canadian wildfires will likely return, creating hazy skies and potentially poor air quality—especially for those with respiratory sensitivities. Storm chances return during the afternoon and evening, which could again impact outdoor gatherings. Expect highs near 70.

Monday continues with hazy skies and a chance for a few more showers. The good news is that next week brings a gradual return to sunshine with warming temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 70s Tuesday, and into the 80s by midweek, with summerlike humidity returning by Wednesday.

Be ready to adjust plans as needed, but the weekend won’t be a total washout—just time things right and keep a close eye on radar.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece