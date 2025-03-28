Unseasonably warm to heavy rain and snow this weekend – Chris

Friday brought weather whiplash across the state with highs in the 70s and 80s south if I-94. Meanwhile, much of northern Minnesota didn’t get out of the 30s. As a cold front arrives tonight, a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, mainly southeast of the metro, but most will stay dry.

Saturday: Rain to Snow North, A Soaking South

Saturday marks the big transition. Highs will struggle to get out of the low 40s, a stark contrast from Friday’s warmth. The morning will start dry, which means if you have outdoor this weekend, Saturday morning is the time to do it. Rain will overspread the state into the afternoon, and by evening, colder air will wrap in, changing rain to snow north of I-94. Travel could become slick in northern Minnesota, where several inches of snow are possible by Sunday morning. South of I-94, including the Twin Cities, expect a soaking rain with breezy conditions, —definitely a day to keep those afternoon and evening plans indoors!

Sunday: Lingering Mix & Travel Impacts

By Sunday, temperatures dip into the 30s, and lingering rain and snow showers will continue. The metro may see some slushy accumulation, but the real snow totals will stay north, where travel could be tricky. If you’re heading north for weekend plans, be prepared for winter driving conditions.

After the weekend mess, temperatures remain seasonably cool next week, with another rain/snow system possible by Tuesday night.

Have a great weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece