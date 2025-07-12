UNSAFE LEVELS OF SMOKE IN THE AIR TODAY FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE.

KSTP FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR TWIN CITIES/WESTERN WISCONSIN BECAUSE OF CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE PRODUCING UNHEALTHY LEVELS OF SMOKE: Northwest Winds blowing over Minnesota and Wisconsin Today will bring significant amounts of Smoke from Canada Wildfires – people with Respiratory Illness should avoid long periods of time outdoors Today through Sunday morning and even Healthy Individuals may be impacted by the high amounts of Smoke. The worst and most Dense Smoke will be along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and north into Canada – conditions along the Minnesota / Iowa border will have less Smoke but still not Healthy for people with Respiratory Illness. Winds will switch to the Southwest over Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday and after a Smoky Sunday morning the afternoon will see much improved conditions in the Twin Cities although areas north of Brainerd will continue to see Poor Smoky Air Quality Sunday into Monday.

National Weather Service / Twin Cities has issued an Air Quality Alert because of Canadian Wildfire Smoke for Minnesota and western Wisconsin Now through Monday morning although Air Quality in Twin Cities and western Wisconsin will improve significantly Sunday afternoon.

Sunny Today with Areas of Smoke that may actually produce Overcast Skies at times this afternoon. Highs Today near 80 degrees with Lower Humidity and Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with Periods of Smoke and lows in the low to mid 60s and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Smoky before Noon Sunday then Sunny to Partly Cloudy Sunday afternoon with Isolated T-Storms possible after 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 80s with more Humid Conditions and Winds from the Southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Muggy Sunday night with lows near 70 degrees by Monday morning.

Hot, Humid and Sunny on Monday with highs near 90 degrees then Partly Cloudy on Tuesday with Hot and Humid Conditions then Scattered T-Storms after 4 p.m. and some of the T-Storms could be Strong. T-Storms likely with Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday and highs in the mid 70s. T-Storms Thursday morning then Clearing and Cooler with Less Humid Conditions in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Partly Cloudy and Comfortable on Friday with Low Humidity and highs in the mid 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS