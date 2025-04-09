Turning warmer this afternoon with isolated thunder showers possible too

So far, April 2025 in the Twin Cities is running -4.1 degrees below average but heading into this afternoon and weekend above average temperatures expected with the exception of Thursday which will be about 4 degrees cooler than average. Average highs are now in the mid 50s, and average lows are in the mid 30s and during the last week of April, average highs are in the mid 60s, and average lows are in the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Cities with isolated thunder showers possible between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. but nothing heavy or long lasting expected. Highs today near 60 degrees with southwest winds at 5-15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with isolated thunder showers possible until 10 p.m. then isolated light rain showers or sprinkles overnight with lows near 40 degrees and east-southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Cooler on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain sprinkles or isolated light rain showers with highs around 50 degrees then cloudy Thursday night with lows in the mid 30s. Winds on Thursday from the north at 10-15 mph during the afternoon and light and variable in the evening.

Cloudy Friday morning then sunny by noon and through the rest of the afternoon with highs near 60 Degrees and west winds at 5-10 mph. Clear Friday night with lows near 40 degrees by Saturday morning and southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Saturday will be windy and warm with an increased risk for grass fires due to dry vegetation especially in bog areas. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s with south winds at 15- 25 mph. Partly cloudy and warm on Sunday with spotty thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees with south winds at 10-15 mph. Monday will bring a cloud and sun mix with gusty west winds at 15-30 mph and highs in the upper 50s.

Be sure to watch our Minnesota Weather Authority Severe Weather Special this evening at 6:30 p.m. on KSTP TV 5 Eyewitness News. JONATHAN YUHAS