Turning warmer, more humid Sunday with late day storms

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 1, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Even though Saturday started off damp and dreary, it ended up being a beautiful summer-like day in most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. High pressure keeps the sky clear and winds light tonight, and it also holds the humidity at bay for one more night. Southwest to south winds pick up on Sunday, bringing in more moisture, and pushing highs closer to 80° in the afternoon. Scattered storms are possible in western Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening, and some could produce large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain. As those storms move east near and after sunset, there could still be some wind and hail, but it will change to more of a heavy rain maker in eastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.

While the severe weather chances are lower in the metro, there could be some good cracks of thunder and some lost sleep Sunday night. The rain clears out Monday morning, and we get another warm, muggy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. More storms with potentially heavy rain return Tuesday afternoon through the evening. It’s the same deal: Low chances for severe weather, but heavy rain is possible. Between Sunday and Tuesday night, widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible in Minnesota, with some locally higher totals where there are stronger storms.

Rain chances are lower Wednesday and Thursday, but strong winds could make it tough to be outside. West to northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph are likely both days. Highs fall into the low and mid 70s with the gusty winds.