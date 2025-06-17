Turning drier through the middle of the week

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for June 17, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Storm chances remain low through the middle of the week. There could be a brief shower or downpour Tuesday afternoon, but it would only keep you inside for 15 or 20 minutes. The same is true on Wednesday, with better chances south of the Twin Cities metro.

The rain chances are going down through the end of the week, though only during the daylight hours. That means temperatures will likely be a little warmer, climbing into the mid 80s.

We are entering overnight thunderstorm season in the region. The pattern is stacked for that through the end of the week. Storms are possible Thursday night and Friday night. Some could have strong winds and hail, plus additional heavy rainfall.

If you are running in or supporting a runner during Grandma’s Marathon Saturday morning, I think the race will be run that morning. There could be a delay for the start as those overnight storms move east. Be flexible with your time, and bet on at least a wet course.

Once the storms get out early Saturday, it will get very hot and very humid. Highs this weekend likely reach the low to mid 90s in the Twin Cities with a stiff southwest breeze. If you have plans outside, make sure you have access to shade and a ton of water.