TUESDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Sunshine will fade to Cloudy Skies in the Twin Cities after 2pm then Light Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle will move into the area this evening after 9 p.m. Snow and Freezing Drizzle will fall overnight into the Rush Hour Commute Wednesday.

Snow Totals by 8am Wednesday in the Twin Cities will range from 1” south of the downtowns to 2” to 3” north of the downtowns and +3” St.Cloud, Cambridge, North Branch and Rice Lake,WI areas. Heaviest Snow will be near Minnesota / North Dakota border including Fargo with up to 10” of Snow possible. Freezing Drizzle will fall from south side of Twin Cities to Minnesota / Iowa border.

Wednesday morning Twin Cities Rush Hour Commute will likely be Slower than usual with the Snow and Freezing Drizzle Mix. The Wednesday late afternoon and evening Rush Hour should be much better with Light Drizzle and temperatures in the mid 30s keeping roads mainly wet.

Calmer Weather Thursday through Sunday in the Twin Cities while on Friday a Winter Storm will bring +6” of Snow from eastern Iowa through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin including Davenport, Cedar Rapids and northeast through Dubuque, Rockford, Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.

TODAY:

Sunshine then becoming Mostly Cloudy after 2 p.m.

HIGH: 36 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT

Cloudy with Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle after 9 p.m. and Snow Accumulations of 1” south Metro to 3” north Metro by 10 a.m. Wednesday. Chance for Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle is 100%.

LOW: 32 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with Snow and Freezing Drizzle in the morning an additional 1” of Snow north Metro then Cloudy with Drizzle in the afternoon. Chance for Snow and Freezing Drizzle is 100% in the morning then Drizzle in the afternoon is 80%.

HIGH: 36 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 18 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………32 / 16 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY………….…36 / 20 Partly Cloudy.

JONATHAN YUHAS