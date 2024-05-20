Tuesday Forecast First Alert for Heavy Rains and Severe T-Storms.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority Meteorologist have concluded the need for Forecast First Alert on Tuesday May 21 because of a Heavy Rain Threat and Severe T-Storm Threat. T-Storms with Heavy Rainfall over 2″ likely in many spots around Twin Cities between 10 p.m. Monday and 12 p.m. Tuesday then more Heavy Rains along with Severe T-Storms with Risk from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Risk for Flooding and Tornadoes along with Damaging Winds and Hail are all possible with the T-Storms between 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities and Muggy as dew point temperatures increase into the low 60s along with air temperatures in the upper 70s producing a feels like temperature in the low 80s. Isolated T-Storms are possible Today in the Twin Cities between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. and an Isolated Strong T-Storm is possible then widespread T-Storms with Heavy Rainfall likely after 10 p.m. into Tuesday morning. Winds Today from the West at 5 to 15 mph becoming East at 5 to 10 mph Tonight although Higher Winds near T-Storms. Areas of Fog will also develop overnight with lows around 60 degrees.

T-Storms will ease off on Tuesday around 12 p.m. otherwise Mainly Cloudy with some afternoon Peeks of Sun and Muggy Conditions as dew point temperatures are in the mid 60s and air temperatures in the low 70s making it feel like the upper 70s along with East-Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. T-Storms will Rapidly develop after 3 p.m. and could quickly becoming Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail, Heavy Rains and Tornadoes. Tornado Risk will be slightly higher for areas south and east of the Twin Cities including Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Owatonna, Rochester, Winona, Lake City, La Crosse,WI and Eau Claire,WI. The Rain and T-Storms will exit the area to the north of the Twin Cities around 11 p.m. Tuesday but Heavy Rainfall could continue to create Run Off Water into area Creeks and Rivers leading to water level increases into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be Cooler and Calmer with no Severe Weather expected. Count on Minnesota’s Weather Authority on KSTP and KSTC TV to keep you updated on the Weather. JONATHAN YUHAS