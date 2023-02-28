Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for February 28, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Twin Cities metro through central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Tuesday night to midday Wednesday.

The next round of light snow lifts into Minnesota late Tuesday evening. A steadier burst of snow is likely a few hours before sunrise, so plan on a slippery, longer commute on Wednesday morning. Light snow continues through midday, then slowly tapers off through the afternoon. Metro snow totals will range from 2 to 4 inches, and most of central Minnesota will see 4 to 6 inches. Farther south, only an inch of snow is possible, but there could also be a little freezing drizzle mixing in at times.

Temperatures stay in the mid 30s through most of this week. Since tomorrow is the beginning of March, you can expect this type of weather more often in the coming weeks! The freeze/thaw cycle is likely almost every night for the next week, so be on the lookout for refreeze spots in your neighborhood in the mornings. Snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon, with no accumulation expected. More accumulating snow is possible Sunday night into Monday.