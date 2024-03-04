Trending warmer midweek with snow staying up north

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for March 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Parts of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin saw the ground get white on Monday! While the dry air ate up most of the rain and snow in the Twin Cities, thin lines of potent snow showers fell from about Owatonna to Baldwin and places east. If you saw accumulating snow today, it will be gone by tomorrow. Highs return to the upper 40s and low 50s in the Twin Cities through the middle of the week.

The chances for snow Tuesday and Wednesday are across northern Minnesota. A few flurries are possible tomorrow, then a better chance for accumulating snow north of Alexandria and Brainerd on Wednesday. Totals should range from about 2 to 4 inches around Bemidji, then only an inch or two closer to northern Cass County. In the Twin Cities, there could be a couple of light rain or snow showers Wednesday night, but measurable precipitation is unlikely.

More spotty rain and snow chances are possible Thursday into Friday. There is still some question about how a few weak systems come together over the Great Lakes, and that will determine where it will rain. Since overnight temperatures are still dropping into the 20s and 30s, that would be cold enough for some places to see snow. Regardless, any precipitation should be on the lighter side, and anything is welcome after this very dry start to the year.