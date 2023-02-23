Today’s Weather Forecast Thu. Feb 23, 2023

Snowfall Totals around the Twin Cities from Tuesday to 11am Today range from 13” to 16” with most areas around 14”. So far this Winter the Twin Cities has seen over 70” of Snow which is almost 3 feet above average to date. If we have Average Snowfall rest of Season the Season Total will be near 80” which will be 3 feet above average. Back in 2017/2018 the Twin Cities had the 10th Snowiest Winter on Record at 78.3” and the Snowiest Winter on Record is 98.6” set in 1983/1984.

Snow will taper to Flurries early this afternoon with any additional accumulation less than 1”. North Winds at 10 to 15 mph will continue to cause Blowing and Drifting Snow until 4pm then Winds will Decrease from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Watch for Slippery Roads Tonight as temperatures fall below 0 Degrees which will lead to car exhaust Freezing to Snow Compacted Roads and Cold Pavement. Light Snow with 1” or Less Accumulations between 8pm Friday and 2am Saturday.

Warmer Temperatures this Weekend into next Week along with Rain and Snow Mixed on Monday and Wednesday. Rapid Snowmelt could lead to some Snowmelt Flooding next week.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Light Snow tapering to Flurries then some late afternoon Clearing – North Winds will continue to cause Blowing and Drifting Snow through 3 p.m. Lighter Winds after 3 p.m.

HIGH: 18 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 0 to 5 Above ).

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy and Very Cold. Icy Spots Too from Car Exhaust Freezing to Pavement.

LOW: -7 Below. ( Wind-Chills -10 to -15 Below ).

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny in the morning then becoming Cloudy in the afternoon and it will be Cold with Light Snow possible 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday – Snow Accumulations 1” or Less. Chance for Light Snow 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday is 60%.

HIGH: 12 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 0 to 5 Above ).

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 6 Degrees.( Light Snow after 8 p.m. ).

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………..27 / 10 Early AM Clouds & Light Snow until 2 am then Partly Cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for Early AM Light Snow is 60%.

SUNDAY…………….34 / 29 Sunny and Breezy with Warmer temperatures.

MONDAY…………..36 / 27 Clouds & Fog & Breezy with Rain Mixed with Snow. Chance for Rain Mixed with Snow is 80%.

JONATHAN YUHAS