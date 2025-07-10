Timing out storms for Friday night plans – Chris

Storm chances return Friday—but timing will be key, especially if you have tickets to the Twins game, and the Nelly concert afterwards. The good news? The day is trending warmer and drier overall.

Overnight tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will only dip to around 70.

Friday starts off with isolated storms possible in the morning, but those should stay mainly south of the Twin Cities. Most of the day will be dry, warm, and humid with highs in the mid-80s. As we head into the evening and nighttime hours, however, storm chances increase across the region. While timing is still being fine-tuned, there is growing concern that rain and thunder could move into the metro during or after the concert downtown. Be sure to stay weather-aware if you have outdoor plans late.

Saturday looks much better. Any lingering morning showers will move out, and the afternoon turns partly cloudy, pleasant, and seasonably comfortable with highs around 80.

Sunday heats back up under mostly sunny skies. Expect highs near 90 with a return to sticky humidity levels.

Monday brings more of the same: hot, humid, and partly cloudy, with a chance for a few storms late in the day.

More widespread thunderstorms are likely Tuesday, followed by some lingering activity and cooler temps on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the forecast finally settles down with lower humidity and highs in the mid-70s—perfect for a late-summer breather.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece