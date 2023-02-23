THURSDAY WEATHER FORECAST 2/23/2023

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Snowfall Totals around the Twin Cities from Tuesday to 11am Today range from 13” to 16” with most areas around 14”.  So far this Winter the Twin Cities has seen over 70” of Snow which is almost 3 feet above average to date.  If we have Average Snowfall rest of Season the Season Total will be near 80” which will be 3 feet above average.  Back in 2017/2018 the Twin Cities had the 10th Snowiest Winter on Record at 78.3” and the Snowiest Winter on Record is 98.6” set in 1983/1984. 

Snow will taper to Flurries early this afternoon with any additional accumulation less than 1”. North Winds at 10 to 15 mph will continue to cause Blowing and Drifting Snow until 4pm then Winds will Decrease from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.  Watch for Slippery Roads Tonight as temperatures fall below 0 Degrees which will lead to car exhaust Freezing to Snow Compacted Roads and Cold Pavement.  Light Snow with 1” or Less Accumulations between 8pm Friday and 2am Saturday. 

Warmer Temperatures this Weekend into next Week along with Rain and Snow Mixed on Monday and Wednesday.  Rapid Snowmelt could lead to some Snowmelt Flooding next week.   

TODAY:   

Cloudy  with  Light  Snow  tapering  to  Flurries  then  some  late  afternoon  Clearing  –  North  Winds  will  continue  to  cause  Blowing  and  Drifting  Snow  through  3  p.m.  Lighter  Winds  after  3  p.m.

HIGH:  18  Degrees.  (  Wind-Chills  0  to  5  Above  ).     

Wind:  North  at  10  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT 

Partly  Cloudy  and  Very  Cold.  Icy  Spots  Too  from  Car  Exhaust  Freezing  to  Pavement.

LOW:   -7  Below.  (  Wind-Chills  -10  to  -15  Below  ).

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  10  mph.   

FRIDAY:   

Sunny  in  the  morning  then  becoming  Cloudy  in  the  afternoon  and  it  will  be  Cold  with  Light  Snow  possible  8  p.m.  Friday  to  2  a.m.  Saturday  –  Snow  Accumulations  1”  or  Less.  Chance  for  Light  Snow  8  p.m.  Friday  to  2  a.m.  Saturday  is  60%.

HIGH:  12  Degrees.   (  Wind-Chills  0  to  5  Above  ).   

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph. 

FRIDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   6  Degrees.(   Light  Snow  after  8  p.m.  ).    

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………..27 / 10  Early AM Clouds & Light Snow until 2 am then Partly Cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon.  Chance for Early AM Light Snow is 60%.

SUNDAY…………….34 / 29  Sunny and Breezy with Warmer temperatures.

MONDAY…………..36 / 27  Clouds & Fog & Breezy with Rain Mixed with Snow.  Chance for Rain Mixed with Snow is 80%.

