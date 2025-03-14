Thunderstorms to snow into the weekend – Chris

WOW! What an amazing Friday with abundant sun early and record setting highs in the mid and upper 70s!

Changes are still set to arrive tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, and for the first time this year, parts of Minnesota face a risk for severe weather. Southern and eastern Minnesota—including the Twin Cities—are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5), while areas closer to I-90 have a slight risk (level 2 of 5). The main threats will be gusty winds and small hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Then, in true March fashion, cold air rushes in behind the system on Saturday. Western Minnesota will face BLIZZARD conditions with as much as 8 inches of snow falling in places, blown around by 60 mile per hours winds. In the metro, Saturday, winds pick up, and rain showers will mix with snow as temperatures tumble from the 50s into the 20s by nightfall. By Sunday, it’ll feel much more like winter again, with highs only in the 30s and plenty of sunshine.

If you’re loving the spring preview, don’t worry—another warm-up is in store early next week. As always, March loves to keep us guessing! A chance for snow arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That system bears some watching as it shows signs of being plowable if it comes to fruition. Minnesota’s Weather Authority has our eye on it!

Enjoy the weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece