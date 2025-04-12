Thunderstorms still on tap for Sunday – Chris

Good Saturday evening, everyone!

We’ve enjoyed another beautiful day across Minnesota, with mild temps and a mix of sun and clouds—spring doing exactly what it’s supposed to do this time of year. Tonight, skies turn mostly cloudy, and as we head toward sunrise, there’s a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop. Most of us will stay dry, but it’s something to be aware of if you’re up early Sunday.

Sunday itself will feel a lot like today, with highs right around 70 and a warm breeze in the air. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up at times. It won’t be a total washout by any means, but you might want to have a backup plan just in case one of those storms drifts over your backyard BBQ.

By Monday, we start to cool things down again. Clouds return, and there’s a slight chance of lingering showers through the day with highs only around 50. From there, temperatures slowly climb again, with plenty of sunshine expected midweek. We’ll be back in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

The upcoming Easter weekend is looking seasonable and dry for now, with highs in the upper 50s and just a light breeze.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece