There will be rain, storms to dodge through Memorial Day weekend

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A few light rain showers are moving through the Twin Cities Saturday evening. These will be brief, and should not impact anything outside. However, farther to the north, there will be more widespread showers and a few t-showers Saturday night. The best chances for that more persistent rain will be along and north of a line from Willmar to Grantsburg. That rain will be done by sunrise Sunday. More showers develop Sunday morning through the middle of the day, mainly south and east of the Twin Cities. Once again, this will be light rain. By the afternoon and evening, expect more sun and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another wave of rain and a few storms are likely on Monday. If you are going to any memorials or remembrances, make sure you have an umbrella and keep an eye on the radar. The rain chances continue on and off through most of Monday, so you will be able to carve out an hour here or there to get outside and enjoy highs around 70°. Rain disappears from the forecast Tuesday through Thursday. There is going to be a cooler shot of air that keeps highs in the mid 60s Tuesday, and morning lows in the 40s Wednesday. Warmer temperatures and rain chances return by the end of the upcoming week.