The weather changes from summer to fall midweek

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for October 3, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The big changes are on their way over the next few days. We have one more summer-like afternoon Tuesday, with gusty south winds and highs in the low to mid 80s. The first of two cold fronts moves across Minnesota later today. Ahead of the front, scattered storms are possible in western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening. A couple of those could have strong winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain. By the time those storms get to the Twin Cities after 9:00 PM, the severe potential is gone, but there could be a few good cracks of thunder as you are going to bed.

Winds shift to the southwest and west Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s through most of the day, then slowly start to get cooler in the late afternoon. A second cold front swings through on Thursday. There could be a few light rain showers with it, but it will usher in even cooler air for Friday. Highs by the end of the week drop into the mid 50s. Some morning lows could fall into the mid 30s in central and western Minnesota this weekend, which is cold enough for frost if winds are able to calm down. Keep an eye on the forecast for the latest on frost potential.