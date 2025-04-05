The ups and downs of spring are coming

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 5, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Winds will get lighter tonight. If you are going to be out this evening, make sure you have a warmer layer on. Wind chills drop into the 20s around the Twin Cities.

Even though there will still be a breeze on Sunday, these will be warmer winds. Highs in the southern half of Minnesota reach the mid to upper 50s. Highs stay in the 40s up north, as a cold front pushes across the state.

You will notice the cold front on Monday. Highs stay in the upper 30s for most, and maybe get into the low 40s in the south Twin Cities metro. Wind chills start near 10° Monday morning, and hold in the 20s in the afternoon. Brrr.

The only chance for rain this week is not much. A few light rain showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. After the cold start to the week, we get a nice spring stretch by the weekend. 60s are likely starting Friday.