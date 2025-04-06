The ups and downs of a Minnesotan spring
Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from Meteorologist Mace Michaels.
Today: Sunny this morning, increasing clouds this afternoon, warmer. High: 56. Wind: SW to W 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Some evening clouds, becoming mostly clear, chilly. Low: 26. Wind: NW to N 10-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. 39/24.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, near average. 50/34.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a slight chance for showers (20%). 53/38.
Thursday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers (20%). 58/40.
Friday: Partly cloudy, milder. 62/41.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. 68/47.