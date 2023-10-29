The first light snow of the season possible Monday night

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for October 29, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

As the clouds start to clear Sunday evening, temperatures will drop quickly tonight. Expect lows in the low 20s around most of the Twin Cities metro, and upper teens in parts of central and northern Minnesota. Wind chills likely stay in the low to mid teens early Monday morning. At least we get a little bit of sun early Monday! Clouds start to push south through the afternoon. Scattered light snow showers are likely in northern Minnesota late Monday afternoon. By the evening, scattered bursts of steadier snow start to move farther south, closer to the Twin Cities.

There is a reason I’m calling this snow “scattered bursts.” If you find yourself under one, the snow could come down a bit steadier. But, there will also be some places that do not see more than a brief snow shower. These continue on and off through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Since this is falling overnight, this has a better chance of sticking. There could be some isolated slippery spots during the morning commute Tuesday, so make sure to check Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow’s forecast before you leave. Under an inch of snow is possible in the Twin Cities, but there could be isolated totals as high as 2 inches in parts of western Wisconsin.

When the snow moves in, winds ramp up Monday night and Tuesday morning. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible as the snow showers roll through, causing briefly lower visibility in open areas. Thankfully, the snow is gone, and winds calm down by trick-or-treat time. Temperatures stay in the upper 20s and low 30s while the kids are out, so you will need layers to the costume (or a big winter coat). There is a warm-up by the end of the week. Highs get into the upper 40s by the weekend, with rain chances Friday and Saturday.