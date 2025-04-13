Temps turn cooler to start next week – Chris

Good Sunday evening, friends!

After a weekend filled with sunshine and spring warmth, we’re heading into the new week with a bit of a cooler twist. Tonight will be variably cloudy and seasonably cool, with lows dipping into the low 40s. There may be a few more showers and isolated storms mainly north.

Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will run cooler than this weekend with expected highs near 50. A few light showers are possible later in the day, but nothing heavy or widespread. Just a little taste of April’s classic mood swings.

Things dry out quickly by Tuesday, and sunshine makes a solid return. Highs rebound into the mid-50s, with even warmer temps building in for the second half of the week. We’re back into the 60s by Wednesday, and pushing near 70 by Thursday, though there is a chance of a passing shower later in the day.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, Good Friday may start with a few showers, but most of the day looks dry. Easter Sunday brings the chance for some late-day showers, but much of the day still looks pleasant and warm with highs in the mid-60s.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece