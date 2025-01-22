Temperatures this afternoon in the Twin Cities will be almost 50 degrees Warmer than low temperatures Tuesday morning.

Yesterday ( Jan-21 ) the morning low was -19 Below Zero with Wind-Chills at -35 Below while same time this Wednesday morning temperatures were 35 to 40 degrees Warmer in the Twin Cities. Today’s Weather brings Mainly Cloudy Skies with Peeks of Sun and some Flurries at times and highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees with West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clouds and Flurries Tonight then Clearing Skies and Colder after 12 a.m. Thursday with 7 a.m. temperatures near 2 degrees and Wind-Chills around -5 Below.

Thursday will be Colder but Sunny with Light Winds and highs in the lower teens then lows by Friday morning near 4 degrees.

Sunny Friday morning then a Cloud and Sun Mix in the afternoon with Flurries again possible along with Warmer temperatures in the mid 20s and Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy with Flurries Friday night with lows in the lower 20s.

Saturday will be Partly Cloudy and Breezy with highs near 30 degrees and West Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Partly Cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 20s.

Warmer earlier next Week with Sunshine on Monday and highs in the low 30s then Partly Cloudy with highs near 40 degrees on Tuesday and areas of Fog Wednesday morning ( Jan 29 ) with highs around 40 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS