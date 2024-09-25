Temperatures keep going up Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for September 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

I wouldn’t call this a last gasp of summer. It’s more like a full shout! Temperatures reached 80° around the Twin Cities metro today, and we keep warming up through the end of the week. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s across most of Minnesota Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Despite a weak front moving in Friday, there is zero rain in the forecast for the Twin Cities. Though, you might feel a little bit of humidity Friday afternoon.

A stronger front arrives Monday. This only will have some rain, but only in northern Minnesota. This will be more of a fall-like system, complete with a big drop in temperatures behind it. Since we’ve been so warm, that will drop us back into the more seasonable mid and upper 60s Tuesday. Then we are right back into the 70s through the middle of next week.