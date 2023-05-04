Temperatures in the 70’s In Ken’s Forecast!

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be even warmer than yesterday’s 70-degree afternoon temperature.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the middle 70’s for the first time in over 3 weeks!

Sunshine will be strong once again today before some clouds and slightly cooler weather move in tomorrow.

By late Friday and over the weekend, a few showers are possible but at least it will be warm.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the 60’s to near 70-degrees once again and there will be a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon.

The warmer, but unsettled weather will last into next week as well!

Have a great day!

Ken