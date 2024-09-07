Temperatures continue to warm up Sunday
Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for September 7, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.
Passing high clouds and a bit of a southwest breeze will keep temperatures a little warmer tonight. Most of the state will start Sunday in the low 50s, though there will be some 40s up north and in northwest Wisconsin. The southwest winds could gust up to 20 mph at times Sunday afternoon, pushing temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. Warm weather is the big story for the upcoming week. The jet stream splits into two parts: one going into central Canada, and another going through the southern United States. In between, temperatures will be more summerlike, and the weather stays dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s are likely across Minnesota.