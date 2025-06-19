T-Storms expected 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday in Twin Cities then turning Very Humid and Hot into the upcoming Weekend.

T-Storms, Heat and Humidity is on the Weather Menu for the Twin Cities heading into the upcoming Weekend. Today brings Mainly Sunny with some Isolated T-Storms this afternoon north and east of the Twin Cities otherwise Warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and Muggy with Dew Point temperatures in the low to mid 60s and Winds from the West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Increasing Clouds Tonight with T-Storms anytime between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. but most likely 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. and some of the T-Storms could have Gusty Winds at 50 mph, Hail and Heavy Downpours of Rain – greatest Risk for Strong T-Storms will be north of the downtown areas. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s with East Winds at 5 to 15 mph but Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

Friday morning will be Breezy with Clouds until 10 a.m. then Partly Cloudy to Sunny and becoming more Humid during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and Dew Point temperatures in the mid 60s. Humidity will be increasing Friday evening producing a Humid Friday evening and T-Storms will be north of the Twin Cities Friday night. Winds on Friday will be Breezy from the Southeast at 10 to 20 mph in the morning and South at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and evening. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the low 70s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Summer officially begins at 9:42 p.m. Friday evening when the Sun’s direct rays will be over the Tropic of Cancer at 23.5 degrees latitude which is the farthest north the Sun’s direct rays get over the Northern Hemisphere.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR HEAT WITH FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES. Sunny and Breezy both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s and dew point temperatures in the 70s ( Very Humid ) producing Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees.

Monday through Thursday next Week will be Cooler with temperatures in the 70s and 80s along with Scattered T-Storms and remains of Hurricane Erick over southwest Mexico will bring Tropical Moisture north into Minnesota creating Heavy Rainfall at times.

Grandma’s Marathon this Saturday from Two Harbors to Duluth will be safe from the Heat due to a Southeast 5 to 15 mph Lake Breeze Wind keeping temperatures under 70s Degrees Saturday morning. Temperatures around 6 a.m. in the low 60s with Scattered T-Storms which could delay the start times then Patchy Fog otherwise Partly Cloudy with temperatures in mid 60s by 10 a.m. and upper 60s by Noon. Dew point temperatures during the Marathon Saturday morning will be near 60 Degrees so it may feel Muggy. Lake Breeze gone on Sunday in Duluth and temperatures will be near 90 Degrees Sunday afternoon in the Duluth area. JONATHAN YUHAS