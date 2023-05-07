T-Storms at times otherwise Warm Week ahead.

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Twin Cities will be in-between 2 areas of Showers and T-Storms Today with one over northern Minnesota and the other extreme southern Minnesota near the Iowa border.  Some of the T-Storms near the Minnesota / Iowa border could be Severe this afternoon and early evening mainly along a line from I-90 and points south into Iowa.    

Upcoming Week will bring risk for T-Storms mainly in the overnight hours otherwise Warm Conditions expected all with highs in the mid 70s Today through Tuesday then low 80s Wednesday through Friday.  The greatest risk for more widespread Rain/T-Storms is next Saturday May 13.    

TODAY:

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Isolated  T-Storms  possible  mainly  south  of  Twin  Cities.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  is  30%.

HIGH:  74  Degrees. 

Wind:  Southwest  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Mostly  Cloudy  Skies  with  Patchy  Fog  and  Spotty  Showers  and  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Spotty  Showers  and  T-Storms  after  9  p.m.  is  30%.

LOW:   55  Degrees.    

Wind:  Light  Winds.

MONDAY: 

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Spotty  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Spotty  T-Storms  is  40%.

HIGH:  74  Degrees.  

Wind:  North  at  5  to  10  mph. 

MONDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   55  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………..74 / 56  Cloud & Sun Mix with Evening T-Storms.  Chance for Evening T-Storms is 50%.

WEDNESDAY………..80 / 60  Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Hazy Sun & Warm. Chance for AM T-Storms is 30%.  

THURSDAY……………81 / 62  Hazy Sun & Warm.

FRIDAY………………….80 / 60  Hazy Sun with T-Storms after 10pm.  Chance for T-Storms after 10pm is 60%.

SATURDAY…….………72 / 56  Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms.  Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.   

