T-Storms at times otherwise Warm Week ahead.

Twin Cities will be in-between 2 areas of Showers and T-Storms Today with one over northern Minnesota and the other extreme southern Minnesota near the Iowa border. Some of the T-Storms near the Minnesota / Iowa border could be Severe this afternoon and early evening mainly along a line from I-90 and points south into Iowa.

Upcoming Week will bring risk for T-Storms mainly in the overnight hours otherwise Warm Conditions expected all with highs in the mid 70s Today through Tuesday then low 80s Wednesday through Friday. The greatest risk for more widespread Rain/T-Storms is next Saturday May 13.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Isolated T-Storms possible mainly south of Twin Cities. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy Skies with Patchy Fog and Spotty Showers and T-Storms. Chance for Spotty Showers and T-Storms after 9 p.m. is 30%.

LOW: 55 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 40%.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 55 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………..74 / 56 Cloud & Sun Mix with Evening T-Storms. Chance for Evening T-Storms is 50%.

WEDNESDAY………..80 / 60 Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Hazy Sun & Warm. Chance for AM T-Storms is 30%.

THURSDAY……………81 / 62 Hazy Sun & Warm.

FRIDAY………………….80 / 60 Hazy Sun with T-Storms after 10pm. Chance for T-Storms after 10pm is 60%.

SATURDAY…….………72 / 56 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

JONATHAN YUHAS