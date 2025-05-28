T-Showers continue Today then Warmer with Sunshine into the Weekend.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will be like it was yesterday ( Tuesday May 27 ) meaning Mainly Cloudy Skies with Scattered Thunder Showers at times. Severe Weather is not expected but some Weak Air Funnels are possible which are harmless swirls of air that resemble a Funnel Cloud or Tornado but are nothing more than a weak rotating column of air and rarely do they touch ground. Yesterday afternoon a brief Weak Air Funnel was observed in Sleepy Eye, MN ( 115 miles southwest of Twin Cities ) around 4 p.m. If Weak Air Funnels occur Today near the Twin Cities the timing would be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clouds and Rain Cooled Air will keep temperatures this afternoon in the Twin Cities in the mid 60s ( Average high is 73 degrees ). Winds will be from the Northeast at 5 to 10 mph Today and Light from the North at 5 mph Tonight with Spotty Thunder Showers and lows in the mid 50s by sunrise ( 5:31 a.m. ) Thursday.

Spotty Thunder Showers still possible Thursday mainly from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. otherwise Partly Cloudy and Warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s and Winds from the West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunny and Warmer on Friday with highs near 80 degrees then Partly Cloudy on Saturday with an Isolated T-Storm possible in the afternoon and highs in the low 80s. Sunny and Warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Monday brings Sunshine and Breezy South Winds along with Muggy Conditions and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm and Humid on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s then Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon and evening and some could be Strong to Severe. JONATHAN YUHAS