Sweltering heat is out, but soggy days are coming – Chris

After an intense weekend of record-setting heat, this week brings a noticeable change—seasonable temperatures are back. But with the cooler air comes a more unsettled stretch of weather.

Tuesday will be comfortable and quiet during the day, but by Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms begin to push back in from the west.

Wednesday looks like the soggiest day of the week. A steady round of rain and storms will move through during the morning commute, likely causing slowdowns on the roads. Showers will continue through the afternoon before tapering to lighter rain into the evening.

Don’t put away the umbrella just yet—another wave of moisture arrives Thursday, bringing more widespread showers and a few storms. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 70s through midweek, making it feel far more manageable than the sweltering days we just came out of.

Looking ahead, drier skies return Friday, and another round of summer warmth and humidity builds into the weekend—along with storm chances Saturday night and Sunday.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece