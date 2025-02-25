Sunshine Today then Rain this Evening.

More early Spring like weather expected in the Twin Cities Today with Sunshine this afternoon and highs near 50 degrees with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Increasing Clouds after 4 p.m. then Rain developing after 6 p.m. and possibly some embedded Thunder during the Rain this evening into early Wednesday. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 30s by 7 a.m. Wednesday with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy with Sprinkles possible Wednesday morning then Mix of Clouds and Sun in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s and Winds from the North at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning.

Mainly Sunny on Thursday then Partly Cloudy Thursday night. Highs Thursday in the mid 40s then lows in the mid 30s by Friday morning.

Warmer on Friday but very Windy with West Winds at 20 to 30 mph and +35 mph Gusts possible. Partly Cloudy Skies Friday with highs in the low 50s and lows by Saturday morning in the upper 20s.

Sunny and Cooler Saturday and Sunday with Lighter Winds and highs in the low to mid 30s Saturday and low 40s on Sunday.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Monday with Rain in the late afternoon and evening with highs around 50 degrees. Rain Mixed with Snow possible Monday night with lows in the low 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS