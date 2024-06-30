Sunshine takes hold for Sunday, but more rain on the way – Chris

Sunday is the best day of the weekend. It’s all sun, even less of a breeze, and highs in the lower to middle 70s. It’ll be a great day to enjoy the outdoors before… well… MORE RAIN arrives into next week!

Let’s talk about that. Monday starts off dry, but clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening. Breezy winds out of the south will help boost temps into the mid to upper 70s. Rain arrives late evening into the night time hours. Some stronger storms are possible, but major severe weather is not anticipated at this time. What is anticipated is heavy rainfall. 1-2 inches of rain could fall across parts of the state by the time the rain wraps on on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s, and Wednesday will be a dry day with sunshine. By 4th of July, rain chances and heavier rain could return, potentially lingering into next weekend.

You win some, you lose some, but we live to make the most of every day! Happy Weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece